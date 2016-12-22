Vietnamese mass draws a crowd at St. Cecilias

Bright shafts of sunlight flood through stained glass windows, splashing a golden hue on the rose-coloured walls of St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church.Parishioners are filing in from the Sunday morning cold as the choir sings gospel-tinged oldies from up in the second-floor balcony.Father Joseph Tap Tran takes the pulpit, leads the church in its prayers.He came to Canada in 1982, a refugee from post-war Vietnam, one of the so-called “boat people.”He’s delivering mass in English now.Article Continued BelowIn two hours, he’ll start over again, but in Vietnamese, with Vietnamese prayers, and a Vietnamese choir, singing traditional Vietnamese hymns.St. Cecilia’s, wedged between High Park and the Junction in west Toronto, is home to separate English and Vietnamese parishes.For over 11 years, Tran has delivered masses to each one, each weekend.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx