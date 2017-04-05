Virtual reality project takes students through time at black orphanage in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX—Gerry Morrison’s childhood memories of life in the Nova Scotia Home for Colored Children are painful, but he has agreed to relive them so a groundbreaking virtual-reality project can ensure future generations will never forget.The 64-year-old is one of three narrators who will take students wearing Oculus Rift headsets on simulated walks through the now-vacant orphanage on the eastern outskirts of Halifax, once the pilot project is prepared for four Grade 11 classrooms by the fall of 2018.Sent to the residence as an infant in the early 1950s, Morrison said his earliest recollection of the residence was of being in a bathtub with four other children when another resident defecated in the basin.The matron blamed him, and ignored his denials, he said.“She had a predetermined hate . . . she said, ‘You did it,’ and I said ‘No, I didn’t.’ She jabbed (the fecal matter) into my mouth until I actually swallowed it,” he recalled.Article Continued BelowIt was part of a childhood spent feeling alone and frightened in the home, which was the site of alleged mistreatment and abuse from the 1940s through until the early 1980s. The home was opened in 1921.The home was the subject of an RCMP investigation that was eventually dropped in 2012 after police said they had difficulties corroborating the allegations of sexual and physical abuse. However, class-action lawsuits launched by the former residents against the home and the provincial government ended in settlements totalling $34 million, followed by a public apology from the premier.Morrison said Nova Scotians need to hear his voice and imagine how children struggled with isolation and a sense of neglect in the underfunded home where hundreds of black children spent their childhood.