Vladimir Putins ex-wife has a dashing young husband and a French villa

Lyudmila Putin was the wife of Vladimir Putin for three decades. They met in Leningrad, married in 1983 and moved to East Germany, where her husband was a KGB spy. When the Iron Curtain crumbled, they returned to Russia, where Vladimir Putin began his remarkable journey to becoming the most powerful person in the country, if not the planet.But as Vladimir reigned in Moscow, Lyudmila was seen less and less in public. Wild rumours in the Russian press suggested that he had packed her off to a monastery. In June 2013, the couple attended a Kremlin production of the ballet La Esmeralda. In the intermission, they announced to reporters that they would be divorcing.Read more:Russian leader Vladimir Putin and wife Lyudmila splitSince then, Russians have heard little about Lyudmila. Putin’s press secretary refused to answer questions about her life, while the Kremlin biography of Russia’s president deleted all mention of her. But many ordinary citizens remained fascinated by her, eager to know what had happened to the woman who may have gotten closer to Putin than anyone else.Now, almost four years later, details about Lyudmila’s new life are emerging. And rather than turning up at a remote monastery, she appears to be planning a lavish life at a European villa, with a new husband 20 years her junior.Article Continued BelowThese new details offer not only a glimpse into the notoriously private world of Putin’s family, barely acknowledged in official accounts and the subject of tabloid gossip, but also a hint of the wealth that critics say the Russian president and those in his inner circle have acquired over recent years.The Russian news website Sobesednik revealed Lyudmila’s new relationship last year, when it reported on documents that appeared to show that the 58-year-old divorcée had remarried and changed her last name to that of her new husband, businessman Artur Ocheretny, then 37. Photographs appearing to show the couple at London’s Heathrow Airport were published this weekend by the website Starhit.The couple’s link to the European villa was revealed Wednesday when the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) published an article that suggested Ocheretny was the owner of a “mini-palace” in a village called Anglet, near Biarritz in the southwest of France, that is worth up to $7.46 million (U.S.) and is undergoing an extensive renovation. The villa was bought six months after the Putins announced their divorce, the OCCRP reported.