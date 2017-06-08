Voting starts in U.K. election amid heightened security, with most polls pointing to Tory win

LONDON—Polling stations across Britain opened for national elections amid heightened security Thursday as one senior police official said the country was living through “unprecedented times” following a series of terror attacks in recent weeks.Authorities asked people to be alert and report any concerns to police as voters choose 650 lawmakers for the House of Commons. Atrocities near Parliament, a Manchester concert venue and London Bridge have left Britain on high alert, with the official threat level at severe, the second-highest rating, indicating an attack is “highly likely.”Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi of London’s Metropolitan Police Service acknowledged security concerns surrounding the election.Read more:Who is best to keep U.K. safe? May, Corbyn trade blows on last day of election campaignArticle Continued BelowNew song calling Britain’s Theresa May ‘a liar’ is climbing the charts — and it isn’t even on the radioU.K. election will strengthen government’s hand in EU talks, May says“We appreciate that these are unprecedented times and together with our partners we continue to keep communities safe,” D’Orsi said.