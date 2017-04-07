Wait for counselling for sexual assault survivors in Peel is about to get longer

Sexual assault survivors in Peel Region face a wait of up to nine months to get counselling at the local sexual assault centre. And the delay is about to get longer.The centre in Brampton has cut staff hours and will start closing on Fridays for the first time in 23 years. The problem is continued underfunding by the Ministry of the Attorney General as both the demand for services and the population increases, says executive director of Hope 24/7, Laura Zilney.“We are desperate now,” she says.Zilney notes that there are 132 people on the waiting list for counselling and sessions are being scheduled for January 2018.Article Continued BelowThe waiting times are longer than they have ever been, and their staff is on the verge of burnout, she says. “I really feel like we are waiting for a catastrophe to happen,” adds Jaipaul Massey-Singh, the president of the Hope 24/7 board.“The reality is that given the vast geography of what constitutes Peel, we really should be expanding, we should be multi-location, we should be able to reach out to more individuals and yet we are always struggling,” he says.