Wait time for Canadian asylum claims could hit 11 years, cost $2.9 billion: government analysis

OTTAWA—An increase in asylum claims in Canada could eventually mean a staggering 11-year wait for a hearing and $2.97 billion in social supports for claimants in the meantime, an internal government analysis has concluded.The Immigration and Refugee Board has been trying to whittle down the current backlog, but received no new money in the latest federal budget.With 2017 application numbers expected to far exceed earlier projections, the board simply can’t keep up, says the memo, obtained by The Canadian Press under the Access to Information Act.That puts the entire asylum system at risk, opposition MPs warned Thursday as they urged the Liberal government to do more than simply study the issue and then leave it to the board to find “efficiencies” to handle the problem.Ensuring the right processes are in place to support government policy on immigration is essential, said Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel. She said the situation could erode public support for Canada’s policy of welcoming refugees.Article Continued Below“When the government ignores that, you start getting politicized rhetoric that’s polarized on the right and the left, instead of being compassionate about people,” Rempel said.“And that’s the government’s fault.”The Immigration Department memorandum was drawn up this spring as a flood of people illegally crossed into Canada from the U.S. to claim asylum, dominating headlines and raising pointed House of Commons questions about the integrity of the borders and the immigration system.