Wapekeka First Nation feared suicide pact, says they were denied help

One of the last postings made on Facebook by a 12-year-old Wapekeka First Nation girl who took her life this month was a graphic poster that said, “Wake up, pretend I’m okay, sleep.”Jolynn Winter committed suicide on Jan. 8, a Sunday. She was followed two days later by her 12-year-old friend Chantell Fox, who left behind a twin sister.“I let my girl down,” Keri Cutfeet, Jolynn Winter’s father, said in a statement released Wednesday. “I can’t believe I had to bury my daughter. It was so hard to say goodbye. I honestly didn’t think I could survive losing Chantell,” said Sandra Fox, Chantell’s mother.Four girls are in crisis and have been flown out of Wapekeka, a remote, fly-in community 600 kilometres north of Thunder Bay. And 26 more students are considered “high risk” for suicide because of the loss and trauma of the others.Article Continued BelowJolynn Winter committed suicide on Jan. 8, a Sunday. One of her last postings on Facebook read, "Wake up, pretend I’m okay, sleep." (Photo Supplied) Last summer, Wapekeka First Nation wrote to Health Canada to ask for funding to help the community deal with mental health issues affecting young people there. Of specific concern was that a group might have entered into a suicide pact. That funding was denied.“We had identified that several children were secretly planning suicide several months ago, and we immediately applied for health funding to work with the children in preventing any suicides from happening,” said Joshua Frogg, a member of Wapekeka and the community spokesperson. “Our community plan was turned down by government and now two are dead.”Health Canada offered their “heartfelt condolences” to the families and the people of Wapekeka, said Eric Morrissette, the Health Canada chief of media relations.