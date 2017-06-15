Wapekeka First Nation mourns suicide of third 12-year-old girl this year

For the third time this year, an Indigenous community in northwestern Ontario is mourning over the suicide of a 12-year-old girl.Jenera Roundsky was found dead Tuesday at the local hockey rink in Wapekeka, less than six months after the community lost Jolynn Winter and her friend Chantell Fox, who died by suicide two days apart.The three girls were all part of a suicide pact, the community says.“We are deeply saddened to learn of ‎the tragic suicide of a young person at Wapekeka First Nation last night,” said Trell Huether, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Children and Youth Services, in a statement released Wednesday evening.“We are keeping the family and loved ones in our thoughts.”Article Continued BelowWapekeka is a community of almost 400 people located about 450 kilometres northeast of Sioux Lookout.The ministry is working closely with Nishnawbe Aski Nation and others to provide support to the community, Huether said.“Working with our Indigenous partners, we are committed to reducing the high rate of suicide among Indigenous youth through systems changes that are culturally-appropriate, focused on prevention and access to appropriate interventions and mental health supports as close to home as possible.”