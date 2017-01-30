Washington state suing President Trump over his immigration ban

SEATTLE—Washington state’s attorney general said Monday he is suing President Donald Trump over an executive order that suspended immigration from seven countries with majority-Muslim populations and sparked nationwide protests.Attorney General Bob Ferguson became the first state attorney general to announce a legal action against the Trump administration over one of its policies.Read more: Trump downplays chaos caused by his Muslim ban, blames unrelated airline computer glitchTrump signed an executive order Friday that suspends all immigration for citizens of the seven countries for 90 days.Ferguson was one of 16 state attorneys general who released a statement Sunday calling Trump’s immigration action “un-American and unlawful.”Article Continued BelowTrump’s order sparked large protests around the country over the weekend, including one that drew 3,000 people to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.▶Protests were held at airports in a number of U.S. cities, following President Donald Trump's Executive Order banning travel from seven majority Muslim nations.(The Associated Press)Trump has repeatedly said that the move is aimed at protecting the nation against extremists looking to attack Americans and American interests.Ferguson said the lawsuit against Trump and high-ranking Trump administration officials would be filed later Monday in federal court in Seattle.