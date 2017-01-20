Washington Trump Inauguration Protesters Pepper-Sprayed, Windows Smashed [Breaking]

Protesters against the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump have reportedly been pepper-sprayed repeatedly this morning. According to the Associated Press, police are pepper-spraying crowds as protests turn increasingly violent, leaving downtown D.C. restaurant windows smashed. Reports on Twitter also indicate that flash bang grenades have been used on crowds by riot police. WeAreChange has also released cell phone video of D.C. police, in full riot gear, deploying the grenades, spraying hoses at the crowds (which protesters allege are carrying pepper spray and not water,) and using riot batons on what appears to be a crowd of peaceful protesters. Many are masked and carrying red-and-black anarchist flags; most are simply marching. A voice-over says, “[P]olice are going crazy.” “They’re setting off flash bangs in D.C. Pepper spray, tear gas everywhere. A lot of people being pummeled.” According to RawStory, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department has instructed police to turn off all body cameras during the inauguration weekend, a move approved by the ACLU. Senior policy analyst Jay Stanley expressed concerns that body cameras would be used to scrutinize and build databases of protesters. “There is a long history of law enforcement compiling dossiers on peaceful activists exercising their First Amendment rights in public marches and protests.” Reports from protesters allege that police are still using cameras to take pictures of the crowd; they’re just not using the personally-identifiable body cameras. RawStory also noted that police in D.C. cannot have their body cameras on if nobody is breaking the law. The D.C. Office of Police Complaints has promised to send five camera teams to record police actions during the inauguration weekend. Currently, there is no official word on use of force by police against D.C. protesters. This story is still developing. The Inquisitr will continue to update as more information becomes available. [Featured Image by Jose Luis Magana/AP Images]