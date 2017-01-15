Watch Zimbabwe Vs. Algeria Football Live Online: Start Time, Streaming Video Link For Sunday's Africa Nations Cup Showdown

Fans can watch the Zimbabwe vs. Algeria football match live online and see if the favored Algeria can start Africa Nations Cup group play with a win or if Zimbabwe can pull off what would be a historic upset. The match will take place Sunday at 5 p.m. local time (4 p.m. GMT) from Stade de Franceville in Gabon. It will be broadcast on a number of partners across Africa and also available to watch live online (links to streaming video can be found below). If would be seen as a major upset if Zimbabwe were to win the match. The Algeria Desert Foxes entered the tournament ranked No. 39 in FIFA rankings, while Zimbabwe was ranked No. 103 in the world. “With a team that boasts BBC and Caf African player of the Year Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani and Yacine Brahimi, the Desert Foxes will pose huge problems for Zimbabwe,” the BBC noted. Those who watch the Zimbabwe vs. Algeria football match live online could still see a competitive match. Zimbabwe may have some historic inspiration, as they defeated Algeria 2-1 back in 2004, the only time the teams met in the tournament. And the Zimbabwe team — who will be relying on Mamelodi Sundowns star Khama Billiat — are enough to put a scare into Algerian coach Georges Leekens. The Algerian boss said he isn’t worried about some internal strife keeping the Zimbabwe team down, and instead sees a tough opponent. “All the Algerian media and public are talking about is Senegal and Tunisia (the other two teams in Group B), but I am thinking only of Zimbabwe,” Leekens said. “I know they had some pre-tournament problems regarding bonuses, but the Nations Cup history is littered with teams who have defied off-field problems to succeed. “Zimbabwe traveled to Cameroon this week and drew 1-1 in a warm-up match — that was an impressive result against a country that have been African champions four times.” ???? Algeria have been training in Moanda ahead of their opening group game against Zimbabwe. #AFCON2017???????????? pic.twitter.com/LvIBQArSeJ — DZ Sport (@dzsport_en) January 14, 2017 Zimbabwe coach Callisto Pasuwa said his team will be able to enter the match without pressure, as few would expect them to win against Algeria. But he added that another effort like the one against Cameroon would give Zimbabwe a real chance to win. “Football is decided on the pitch and if they can put enough effort just like they did against giants Cameroon in the friendly, then we will surprise everyone,” he said. Many experts believe the Desert Foxes are a strong contender for the Africa Nations Cup title, and close to a lock for advancing to the knockout round. The expectations are almost the exact opposite for Zimbabwe — the BBC said it would be “the mother of all shocks” if the Warriors finished anywhere other than the bottom of Group B. The Desert Foxes of Algeria must fall.

Senegal’s Lions of Teranga must fall.

The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia must fall.#Warriorcharge pic.twitter.com/mTTHZA8i1S — Sportszone Zimbabwe (@sportszonezw) January 13, 2017 Zimbabwe actually landed the most difficult draw possible in the Africa Nations Cup. There are only five teams in the tournament ranked in the top 40 of the FIFA rankings, and three of those teams are in Group B above Zimbabwe. Tunisia is ranked No. 36 and Senegal comes in ranked No. 33 in the world — the best ranking of any team in the tournament. A strong start against Algeria will be critical for Zimbabwe, but it appears that even a draw or an unlikely win might not make the task any easier. Fans who want to watch the Zimbabwe vs. Algeria football match live online can click here for links to streaming video. [Featured Image by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images]

