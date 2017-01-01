We are not going to be silent: Canadian women join march on Washington, D.C.

Before this year’s American election, Tina Woodland had never protested anything in her life. But when she heard that thousands of women were planning to march on the U.S. capital the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, the Yukon resident knew she had to join in.Woodland, who owns a Ford dealership in Whitehorse with her best friend, spent her entire vacation budget for 2017 so that she could take part in the Women’s March on Washington — an event she believes will be “a turning point in North America.”Organizers say the event is meant to promote women’s rights rather than oppose Trump, but for Woodland and others taking part, the president-elect — who has come under fire for his comments about women — is at the heart of the issue.Woodland’s family lived through the Second World War before immigrating to Canada and the mother of two said she has seen long-dormant extremist views emerge and take hold during the presidential campaign.“The Trump administration doesn’t have any respect for women or minorities,” said Woodland, who hopes one of her adult daughters will join her for the rally.Article Continued Below“What I see happening is scary,” she said. “I just think people need to speak out.”Many women across Canada are making plans to take part in the Jan. 21 demonstration near the U.S. Capitol.Some, like Woodland, are flying down on their own. But hundreds more will be boarding buses chartered by a number of organizations specifically to shepherd women in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Windsor, Ont., and other cities to the rally. So far, 10 buses have been booked, organizers say, including six reserved by a Canadian committee affiliated with the march.

