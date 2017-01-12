‘We Need to Unite’ Country Singer, Marie Osmond Offers To Perform At Trump Inauguration

Marie Osmond has offered to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, January 20. The 57-year-old American is a singer, actress, doll designer and member of popular show business family, the Osmonds. Marie attained success as a solo country artist in the 1970s and 1980s. Her best known song is the country ballad, Paper Roses which became a No. 1 hit. The recording entered the Top 5 on the Billboard magazine pop chart, achieving crossover success. After recording a few more hits in the country music scene, Marie departed from her usual style and embraced the pop brand that her brothers were already doing. Her album, This is the Way that I Feel was not a commercial success, but she eventually had two pop music duet hits with her sibling, Donny. The songs were Morning Side of the Mountain and I’m Leaving It All Up To You, which became a Top 20 hit. Osmond and her brother, Donny had previously performed at presidential inauguration ceremonies including one in 1981 when Ronald Reagan was sworn-in. Osmond speaking to US Magazine said that even though she had not been asked by the Trump inauguration committee she felt despite conflicting emotions Americans needed to come together and show support to the incoming president. According to the 57-year-old singer, she wanted to set a sterling example for her eight children to follow. Marie Osmond is all for performing at Trump’s inauguration https://t.co/Y24Ouqgb1g pic.twitter.com/R7Z9MQSA8p — Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) January 12, 2017 “I think when it comes to our country we need to unite. I think we should all support our president whether we’re happy or sad. This is America. We should come together, and I think an inauguration should be a time to unite, it really should.” Osmond’s show of support is coming on the heels of celebrities refusing to turn up at the historic event. A-listers like Garth Brooks, Celine Dion, music producer David Foster, Elton John,, KISS and opera star, Andrea Bocelli have all turned down invitations to attend the Washington event. According to the Inquisitr, Rebecca Ferguson was the latest singer to turn down the invitation. The 30-year-old British singer on X Factor had agreed to perform only if she could sing the song, Strange Fruit. A 1930’s civil rights anthem protesting racial inequality and the lynching of two black men Abram Smith and Thomas Shipp in Indiana. The song was written by Abel Meeropol, but made famous by legendary jazz musician, Billie Holliday. It has since been performed by Annie Lennox, Nina Simone and sampled by Kanye West among many other people. Marie Osmond: I’d perform at Trump’s Inauguration https://t.co/uvFmwHMskt via @YahooFinance Shame on you, Marie – & Donny, too. #NoClass — Marcia La Resistance (@MarciaBunney) January 11, 2017 In an official statement, the mother-of-two had revealed that “many grey areas about the offer” had stopped from performing, adding that it was crucial that she sang a song that would not sabotage her integrity as a musician especially when she had affinity for African Americans. “I requested to sing Strange Fruit as I felt it was the only song that would not compromise my artistic integrity and also as somebody who has a lot of love for all people, but has a special empathy as well for African American people and the #blacklivesmatter movement… I believe talent is a gift that should be used to heal the wounds of this world and to make the world a better place to live in.” #Inquisitr Singer, Rebecca Ferguson Pulls Out of Trump Inauguration https://t.co/EanivBWj16 — ArtsMusicMovies (@ArtsMusicMovies) January 10, 2017 The confirmed performers at the January 20 event are the Radio Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and America’s Got Talent singer, Jackie Evancho who has been saddled with the task of singing the Star Spangled Banner. However, it seems the former reality show contestant is the only one not courting controversy at the moment. Jan Chamberlain of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir quit decided to quit rather than perform for the 45th president of the United States of America. Chamberlain who had been in the choir for five years said she had to leave because it would have looked like she was endorsing a man who had led a discordant and disruptive campaign. A member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir has quit, saying she doesn’t want to sing at Trump’s inauguration https://t.co/VmnMOovrXq pic.twitter.com/ggTs4oZNoh — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 2, 2017 ” I love you all, and I know the goodness of your hearts, and your desire to go out there and show that we are politically neutral and share good will. That is the image the choir wishes to present and the message they desperately want to send I also know, looking from the outside in, it will appear that the choir is endorsing tyranny and fascism by singing for this man.” An unidentified Rockette dancer speaking to Vanity Fair, said many of the dancers were not aware they were billed to perform, however as soon as talk of a boycott emerged, MSG Entertainment owners of the group issued a statement that dancers were “obligated” to perform. [Featured Image by Rypson/iStockPhoto]

