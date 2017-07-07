Weekend brings more TTC and road closures

A stretch of the TTC subway won’t be running this weekend, while a number of special events will also cause road closures across the city.On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no subway service between Bloor-Yonge and Lawrence stations on Line 1 as TTC crews do track work. Shuttle buses will be running throughout the closure. Regular subway service will resume Monday at 6 a.m.There will be no parking on Yonge St. between Lawrence Ave. and Bloor St. to allow for quicker bus service and traffic flow.Events causing road closures include:Salsa on St. ClairArticle Continued BelowSt. Clair Ave. between Winona Dr. and Christie St. will be closed from Saturday 8 a.m. to Sunday at 11 p.m. for the event. Extra service will be added to the 126 Christie bus route. The 512 St Clair streetcar will be replaced by buses with a diversion in both directions via Oakwood Ave., Davenport Rd., and Christie St.From 8 a.m. Saturday to Monday at 5 a.m., streetcars will be replaced by buses west of St Clair West station.