Welcome to Toronto! Streetcar 4431 arrives from Thunder Bay

What costs $5 million, weighs 48,200 kilograms, and should have been here more than two years ago?The TTC’s newest streetcar. The transit commission’s fleet of new low-floor light rail vehicles grew by one on Thursday, with the arrival of car 4431 at the TTC’s Hillcrest Yard on Bathurst St. It will be the 31st vehicle to enter service, and is the first to be delivered this year.It was something of a bittersweet occasion for the TTC. Under the original terms of its troubled deal with manufacturer Bombardier, the agency was to have more than 109 of the new cars by now.“It’s always nice to have another new streetcar in service, for sure,” said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green. “Bombardier has committed to delivering 40 this year and we look forward to more arriving.”Article Continued BelowGetting the car onto TTC property is only part of the battle —it takes a lot more work to get it ready to carry passengers.Like most of its predecessors, car 4431 was shipped from Bombardier’s plant in Thunder Bay, Ont. on a specialized flatbed rail car transported by a CP train. Streetcar 4431 is the first of 40 new cars expected to arrive in 2017. The new cars are delivered by a customized CP Rail car and then unloaded at the Hillcrest TTC yard. (Randy Risling/Toronto Star) The flat bed is fitted with rails compatible with the TTC’s unique track gauge, which allows the streetcar to sit on top of it and be easily towed off onto a loading dock once it arrives.