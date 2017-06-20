Business owners on Queen St. W. are taking the sting out of drab urban living with a new project to make Toronto’s concrete jungle a bit more bee-friendly.The West Queen West Business Improvement Area has partnered with a landscape company to build birdhouse-style homes for helpful pollinators in one of the city’s busiest neighbourhoods. “They’re Bee Hotels. It’s just so cool,” said BIA Executive Director Rob Sysak, who’s been droning on with bee-related wordplay for days. “It’s bee-utiful. It’s un-bee-lievable. I’m probably driving everyone around me crazy but I haven’t stopped.”In 2016, Toronto was declared Canada’s first “bee city,” by an organization of experts and community members known as Bee City Canada. Article Continued BelowApplied for with the approval of city council, the title signaled a commitment to protect endangered bee populations. The West Queen West BIA responded with the Pollinator Paradise project, working with streetscaping experts Restorative Landscapes to grow bee-friendly flowers and edible and medicinal plants in over 70 concrete planters along Queen St. W.This year, Bee Hotels mounted on rustic-looking 2.5-metre birch frames were added to six of the planters between Bathurst St. and Gladstone Ave.