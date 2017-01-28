Wettlaufer was fired from Woodstock home, documents show

Accused serial killer Elizabeth Wettlaufer was fired from the Woodstock nursing home where 11 of her alleged victims lived, newly released court documents reveal.The “dismissal” of the registered nurse occurred March 31, 2014, raising further questions about whether three people she is accused of killing or attempting to kill after that date could have been spared.Provincial law requires that nurses who are fired for reasons of misconduct, incompetence or a health condition that impairs their ability to provide care must be reported to the College of Nurses, which regulates the profession. The college then investigates.Wettlaufer, 49, continued as a registered nurse with the college until she resigned Sept. 30, 2016, a day after Woodstock police began investigating her.Read more: Article Continued BelowNursing home in Woodstock murder probe ordered to stop new admissionsPolice exhume bodies of two alleged victims of Elizabeth WettlauferInside the troubled life of Elizabeth Wettlaufer, the nurse on the night shift