Whale stuck in thick ice off Newfoundland dies as rescuers free trapped dolphins

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.—Residents of a Newfoundland island have managed to pluck five dolphins out of thick pack ice and carry them to open water, but a humpback whale has died after becoming trapped in ice in a nearby cove.The dolphins had become trapped in a small bay near St. John’s that had frozen over.Resident Lisa Gear said about 25 people were involved in the rescue effort that involved venturing out onto the ice off Bell Island, freeing the dolphins from the ice, placing them onto a tarp stretcher, loading them on a truck and then releasing them into an ice-free body of water nearby.Read more:Rescue group unable to help whale trapped in ice off Newfoundland coast“Arctic ice is still there at the … opening to the ocean but they have some room and we hope this ice moves out quickly. They have much more room where they are now. At least a fighting chance. Not out of the woods but in a clearing,” Gear said Monday afternoon.Article Continued BelowDespite a blizzard that was raging around them, she said that they had successfully freed five of what are believed to be white-beaked dolphins.About 11 had been initially spotted over the weekend, but the rest are believed to have died, including one during the rescue attempt.“There were only about eight still alive this morning,” Gear said. “It’s really heartbreaking … but there’s a huge community involvement. It’s unbelievable now the people who are pitching in and coming out.”