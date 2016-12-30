Whale washes up on Nova Scotia beach where other marine species have been found dead

DIGBY, N.S.—A dead whale has washed up in the same area of western Nova Scotia that has seen scores of dead herring, starfish, clams and lobster litter the shoreline — but fisheries officials say it’s too early to say whether the deaths are related.Jennifer Thibodeau and her husband were driving past the beach on Whale Cove on Tuesday when they spotted what appeared to be a young whale, perhaps nine metres long, near the high water mark.She said the humpback whale did not appear to have any external injuries that could easily explain its death.“It’s really sad. I was crying about it this morning,” said Thibodeau, whose home is about 150 metres from the beach.“From our house we can look out and watch them jump out of the water in the summertime. You can hear them blow and . . . you can see them breach and it’s sad to think that’s one of those whales that we watched.”Article Continued BelowFisheries officials say it’s too early to say whether the whale’s death is related to a mysterious fish kill that appears to have spread to new species, including starfish, clams, lobsters and mussels now washing ashore alongside thousands of herring.Officials have tested for infections, diseases, toxins, predators and broader water quality issues — with all coming back negative so far.Dead herring have been found in a 100-kilometre swath of western Nova Scotia from St. Marys Bay to Tusket, with most between the mouth of the Sissiboo River and Plympton.

