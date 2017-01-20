What 13 Trump supporters say they like least about their next president

WASHINGTON—They adore Donald Trump enough that they came to Washington to celebrate his inauguration. But there is one thing that bothers a whole lot of them. His tweeting. Interviewed at Trump’s pre-inauguration celebration on Thursday, his supporters extolled him as a good man and a change agent who will save a nation gone awry. They also asked him to stop barking at people on the Internet. We asked 13 people what they liked most about him and what they liked least or would change. Their answers:Allan Ptaszek, 30, auto worker. Michigan.Article Continued BelowLike most? “His sincerity and his honesty.Like least? “His locker room talk.”Tyrus Cobb, 33, truck driver. Indianapolis, Indiana Tyrus Cobb and Ashley Cobb of Indianapolis, Ind. (Daniel Dale)