What Christmas trees tell us about the economy: Delacourt

Christmas tree sales have apparently been brisk in Ottawa’s Byward Market this season, with an interesting twist on consumer demand. By last weekend, according to the tree salesman, two types of trees were in danger of selling out: the smallest ones, under a metre tall, and the largest ones, stretching over two metres high.The Christmas tree market, at least at this particular outlet this year, seems to have fallen into the disappearing-middle trend that we’ve been seeing in politics and the shopping centres.Just a block from that Christmas tree stall is Ottawa’s major downtown mall, the Rideau Centre, which has also been experiencing this market divide. A little over a year ago, the general manager of the mall was explaining in a CBC interview how shoppers were flocking to either high-end, luxury stores, or deep-discount, bargain outlets. As for the middle, well, not so much.“It’s called high-low or consumer fragmentation,” Cindy VanBuskirk said in the 2015 interview. “I think there is definitely an audience and frankly our sales results bear that out.”Article Continued BelowConsumer-industry analysts have been linking this trend to the shrinking middle class, which also corresponds to the increasing polarization and fragmentation in politics. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals believe they’ve bucked the trend with their solid occupation of the middle ground in Canadian politics, tilting left and right, depending on the issue or circumstances. They argue that the middle class can only be revived with a party in the middle. Whether the Liberals can continue to dominate the political middle will be a big question in 2017 — not just for the government, but for the opposition parties too.

