Who is a "true Canadian?" For the majority of respondents in a new survey, it's somebody who not only speaks English or French but also "shares Canadian customs and traditions" — a marker that Canadians prioritized more than even the Australians, French or Americans.With an eye on nationalist movements and rising anti-immigrant sentiment, the Pew Research Center conducted a survey of more than 14,500 people in 14 countries to investigate global perspectives on a thorny idea: What does it take to be "one of us?"In a report released Wednesday, Pew researchers found that language was the most critical factor for how people defined a "true" member of their nation, with the Netherlands, Hungary and United Kingdom placing the highest premium on speaking the native tongue.Canadians and Italians were the least likely to link language with national identity, though nearly nine-in-10 Canadians (both Anglophone and Francophone) still felt that speaking French or English was "very" or "somewhat" important — despite the fact that 20.6 per cent of Canadians did not consider either to be their mother tongue, according to the 2011 census.In Canada, 54 per cent of 1,020 respondents also placed a high premium on shared "customs and traditions" when defining the Canadian identity, with only Hungary, Greece and Poland showing larger proportions of people who prioritized shared culture — something that "jumped out" for Bruce Stokes, the author of the report."For whatever it means, Canadians seem to value customs and traditions more so than even people in the U.S. or in many of the European countries," said Stokes, director of Global Economic Attitudes with the Pew Research Center, a non-partisan think tank based in Washington, D.C."And while the majority say the ability to speak French or English is important, relatively speaking, it's not that important to Canadians (compared to) even Australians or people in the U.S."Like all polls, this one has important limitations, including the fact that the nebulous phrase of "national customs and traditions" was not defined and left for individual respondents to interpret.