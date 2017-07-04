What happened to Torontos Eight-day bride?

Murky water laps gently on a secluded stretch of the Severn River bank where Christina Kettlewell’s floral pajama-clad body was found seven decades ago, lying facedown in a shallow pool. Investigators suspect the Toronto woman was already dead by the time the final licks of fire sputtered out among the charred remains of her honeymoon cottage just up the hill. There were no burn marks or signs of violence on her body, a post-mortem later showed. An inquest into the 22-year-old woman’s death unravelled a confounding tale of elopement, life insurance policies, a possible love triangle, suicide letters, and attempted murder.Her husband, Jack, a war veteran stationed in the dental corps, and his friend, Ronald Barrie, escaped the blazing cottage alive on May 20, 1947. Now 70 years later, the death of Toronto’s “eight-day bride” is an echo in Severn Falls folklore and a suppressed memory for living Kettlewell family members who almost never knew she existed.“It was just like a door opening into another world…I often wondered, why is this top secret?” said Richard Kettlewell.Article Continued BelowHis father Jack remarried three years after the incident, starting a family in the same Mimico home he once shared with Christina. Jack later moved his family to the home across the street, where his son Richard still lives with his wife, Sharon.“I call it our JFK. The unsolved mystery. What really happened?” Sharon said.The mystery began with Jack and Christina’s secret wedding on May 12, 1947, which came after a suspicious two-week disappearance from her family home.