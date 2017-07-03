What I learned on my long, lovely limp along the Trans Canada Trail

Take it from someone with the sore feet of experience: If you walk far enough in this country, you’re going to pass through more than a single Canada. This gigantic land of primordial remoteness and sky-scraping mountains, snow that never melts and prairies vast as oceans — I saw none of that on my journey. The Canada I walked through on a recent monster hike was one of rural roads and motel rooms, paved-over rail lines and asphalt parkways. Suburban homes and barn-strewn pastures covered most of my vistas, and the people I met were so generous that one man offered to (ahem) help me unwind.That’s the beauty of the Trans Canada Trail. It has everything from Group of Seven splendour to roadside propositioning. Timed for completion in this 150th year of Confederation, with a fresh infusion of money from the feds to boot, the trail is a long sequence of regional pathways connected under one banner, offering travellers an ostensible route by foot to all three coasts and across the whole of Canada. The project has some satisfying historical echoes of the great continental railway of the 19th century and the cross-country highway that runs from Victoria to the tip of Newfoundland. Article Continued BelowAnd like those celebrated precursors, the trail can be seen as a thread across the breadth of the land, something tangible to point to and bring us together in all our geographic and cultural differences. To mark the occasion of this country’s birthday, and to ruminate for long, lonely hours about what it means to be Canadian, I walked a 260-kilometre stretch of the trail, from Queenston Heights in Niagara-on-the-Lake to downtown Toronto. It was a relatively tiny jaunt on the trail that snakes through Canada for 22,000 kilometres but it took me a whole week, while my FitBit clocked my exhaustion at about 50,000 steps per day. Being from B.C., I thought of it as a chance to slog through a stretch of this country that I don’t know much about.