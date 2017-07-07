What is the impact of a terror watchlist?

“They would monitor me, everywhere I go.”In the heat of a dramatic phone call, accused hostage-taker Michael Storms revealed his motive. He told the Star that he’d been on a terror watchlist for 15 years, that the RCMP had seized his passport, and that he’d had enough. Storms, 35, was arrested by Toronto police on June 28, charged with forcible confinement and uttering threats. Around 9:30 a.m., he’d rung the Star’s newsroom and said he’d taken a woman hostage in Eglinton West. Is this the result of constant surveillance? A former Canadian Security Intelligence Service employee and an expert in terrorism agree that government monitoring of individual citizens is often a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” pursuit. Article Continued BelowAnd, according to Amarnath Amarasingam — co-director of a University of Waterloo study on Western foreign fighters — there are more Canadians on watch lists now than there have been in some time. “Particularly around the rise of ISIS (Daesh), and the conflict in Syria and Iraq,” he said. The last CSIS numbers to reach his desk estimated around 300 Canadians identified as potential threats in need of monitoring. Though severe, surveillance can sometimes be law enforcement’s only option, now-retired CSIS analyst Phil Gurski told The Star.