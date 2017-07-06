What its like to negotiate with Putin, who once brought his dog to a meeting with Merkel, whos scared of dogs

Relations between Russia and Georgia were strained in 2011 when Vice-President Joe Biden’s motorcade rolled past the Ferrari and Maserati dealerships to Vladimir Putin’s private dacha for their first meeting in a ritzy neighbourhood outside Moscow.Biden had laid the groundwork to ease tensions and made the case to Putin, then Russia’s prime minister, that Georgian leader Mikheil Saakashvili was not seeking to provoke the Kremlin. “I just spoke to him,” Biden declared across a large conference table. Putin was unmoved. “We know exactly what you’re saying to Saakashvili on the phone,” he shot back. Biden laughed, but Putin didn’t, according to a former U.S. official who recounted the exchange, which has not been previously revealed publicly. The American delegation took him at his word that Russian intelligence agents were wiretapping their calls.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpArticle Continued BelowAs U.S. President Donald Trump prepares for his first face-to-face meeting this week with Putin in Hamburg, Germany, those who have negotiated with him caution that Trump must be ready for a shrewd, well-prepared and implacable adversary.Russian President Vladimir Putin is notoriously shrewd and well prepared in face-to-face settings. He's scheduled to meet Donald Trump Friday. (Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP) Putin — who reclaimed the presidency in 2012 — has outlasted three U.S. presidents, shifting his persona but never his demands in countless phone calls and summit meetings, according to interviews with former aides with first-hand knowledge of the conversations. Bill Clinton shared a dinner of spicy wild boar with him at the presidential palace. George W. Bush looked in his eyes to get “a sense of his soul.” Barack Obama pursued a “reset” of a troubled relationship.But all three failed to forge a personal bond with Putin as bilateral relations tumbled into an ever-worsening state of affairs.