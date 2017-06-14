What Kathleen Wynne can learn from Donald Trump: Cohn

Kathleen Wynne changed her mind about Donald Trump the night he won the presidency.Up until the vote, she’d written him off. But as the results rolled in, Wynne realized how much she had underestimated Trump — not just his unexpected hold on power, but his unlikely path to power.Like Rob Ford before him, Trump had tapped into a powerful protest movement that conventional politicians had tuned out. Still “shocked” by the political earthquake in America, Wynne’s first impulse was to warn her top aides about aftershocks closer to home.Would Trump’s anti-government message find fertile ground beyond Ohio — in Ontario?The premier told aides it was a deep-seated response “by people who felt that decisions were being made about their lives by other people who knew nothing about their lives,” Wynne said in an interview this week.Article Continued BelowShe recalls her “deep realization that the anger that was being expressed during the campaign . . . could be very, very destructive.”Destructive for government. And fatal for politicians in power who, like Wynne, face re-election.Which leads to the premier’s paradox: