What the jury didnt hear at the murder trial of Halifax med student William Sandeson

HALIFAX—The jury in medical student William Sandeson’s first-degree murder trial retired to deliberate Thursday without hearing that the defence had sought a mistrial after a bombshell surprise.About halfway through the trial, Sandeson’s lawyers said they had just learned that a private investigator who was working for them had facilitated meetings between two key witnesses and police.The defence argued those meetings led the witnesses to give new statements to police that further implicated Sandeson in the Aug. 15, 2015, killing of fellow Dalhousie student Taylor Samson.The lawyers argued it contravened solicitor-client privilege, and was grounds for a mistrial or exclusion of the witnesses’ evidence.During many hours of hearings away from the jury, the complex issue unfolded, but it can be reported on now that the jury has been sequestered.Article Continued BelowSandeson is accused of killing Samson during a drug deal over 20 pounds of marijuana in August 2015. Samson’s body has never been found.Read more:Ex-girlfriend testifies at trial of Halifax medical student charged with murder