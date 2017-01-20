What was Donald Trump doing on past inauguration days?

This year, on inauguration day, president-elect Donald Trump will be front and centre. Despite his struggles securing performers – as many reject offers to perform or back out after backlash from fans – the day is sure to be action-packed. Trump has suggested his speech will be inspired by Ronald Reagan and John F. Kennedy.But while past presidents were being sworn in, what was Trump up to? From courting former quarterback Doug Flutie, to marrying Melania, to launching his real estate empire, we look at what Trump was doing in years past.In 1977, Jimmy Carter and his family surprised spectators at the inauguration by walking the entire parade route. (James M. Thresher/The Washington Post) Jan. 20, 1977: Jimmy Carter was sworn into office at what was dubbed the “people’s inaugural.” Defying tradition, the president wore a business suit rather than a tail-coat and top hat for the swearing-in ceremony, only a few parade seats were sold for VIPs, and the inaugural address took less than 15 minutes.Meanwhile, Trump was setting the stage for his real estate empire. A Los Angeles Times article published on Jan. 14, 1977, said that Penn Central Transportation Co. petitioned the U.S. District Court in Philadelphia for the ability to sell the Commodore Hotel, at 42nd St. and Lexington Ave., to Trump for $10 million. This was Trump’s first huge deal. His company rebuilt the hotel and re-opened it in 1980 as the Grand Hyatt New York.Article Continued BelowNancy Reagan proudly watches as her husband Ronald Reagan takes the oath of office at the Capitol January 20, 1981. (AP) Jan. 20, 1981: During Ronald Reagan’s inauguration, the first held at the Capitol’s West Front, Trump was busy working on what would soon become Trump Tower. The New York Times wrote an article on Jan. 25, 1981 referencing the famed building, stating “next door to Tiffany & Co., at 727 Fifth Avenue, the Trump Organization is erecting a building with apartment condominiums and retail and office rental units.”“One-bedroom apartment units, the smallest in the building, will sell for an estimated cost of $700,000 [approximately $1.85 – $1.9 U.S. million today], and people are already seeking applications,” Trump said. “Apparently there are many tenants looking for space who are not overly worried about costs – my kinds of tenants.”Ivanka Trump, the second child born to Trump and his first wife, Ivana, was born approximately nine months later on Oct. 30, 1981.Jan. 21, 1985: Due to inclement weather conditions, Ronald Reagan’s public second inauguration (a private ceremony was held the day before) took place inside the Capitol Rotunda.