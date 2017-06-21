Whats bringing bears to the city?

When a young black bear came down from a backyard tree in Whitby this weekend, it moved slowly. It fumbled and fretted on the fence, then — with tranquilizer coursing through his system — landed softly in a residential yard.For hours, curious neighbours had congregated at the house near Rossland Rd. E and Anderson St., where the bear had wandered from a nearby ravine into a local backyard. Some brought bear spray, but some brought blankets for when the small bear came down.“It almost turned into a bit of a street party,” resident Ali Modl, 22, told The Star. “Everyone was just hoping the bear was okay … it was very calm, and everybody did what they were supposed to do. No one really questioned the cops.”The situation — which began on Sunday morning, when Durham police received reports of several bears in Pringle Creek Park — lasted until evening, when Whitby Animal Control safely sedated the bear for relocation by the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources (MNS). “The bear was fine, and treated fairly,” Modl assured. But the day’s conclusion drew a stark parallel to the end of a similar saga in May, when a black bear was found roaming around backyards in Scarborough. Toronto Police called MNS, but were told that sending their staff to chemically immobilize or remove a wild animal was too dangerous in the dark. Article Continued BelowPolice don’t carry tranquilizers themselves. They couldn’t ensure the safety of civilians until MNS could arrive. So the bear was shot. Dave Selby, a spokesperson for Durham Regional Police, is pleased the young critter on Sunday wasn’t harmed — but he acknowledged there are some other situations police just can’t control. “If there’s a bear in an urban area, and we have the luxury of time, we’re able to reach out to the MNR and local animal services to help us deal with it,” he said. “But if it’s a potentially life threatening situation, we’ll have to deal with it a different way.”