Whats keeping that train? The TTC has 69,000 reasons why

Since 2014, the TTC subway system has recorded 34 bomb threats, lost 221 minutes because of reported robberies and had to suspend service on 395 occasions because a car was deemed “unsanitary.”There were 60 incidents in which employees refused to work, over 281 hours of delays caused by sick passengers and 51 disruptions caused by reports of suspicious packages.These precise numbers come from an unprecedented data dump by the TTC that has given the public a remarkably detailed look at the hows, whys and wheres of service disruptions on the subway and Scarborough RT network.TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said the agency receives so many requests from journalists for delay data that it finally decided to make the statistics available for anyone to download.“It’s a lot of work to be perfectly frank. But it’s public information, and we’re happy to provide it,” he said. “It helps tell the story.”Article Continued BelowThe statistics, posted in raw form to the city’s open data website last week, cover January 2014 to April 2017. The more than 69,000 delay incidents on the subway and SRT over that period are sorted into 187 different categories that capture everything that can slow down a train, from door problems and injured employees to faulty radios and signal issues.The numbers show that the TTC averages about 58 stoppages per day, each one lasting an average of 1.8 minutes. (The average delay on the rickety Scarborough RT is more than three times the system-wide number.)While performance has significantly improved in the first five months of this year and the TTC says it’s cut delay times by more than a quarter from the same period in 2014, the agency hasn’t yet been able to reduce the number of delays recorded year over year.