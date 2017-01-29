When a former Nazi rocket scientist floated an inflatable space station

In (1951), a series of articles about space travel appeared in Collier’s magazine, which in its day was like a literary Pinterest. (German-American aerospace engineer Wernher) von Braun worked with his old friend Willy Ley, another German space enthusiast, who, while scientifically trained, had turned his energies toward writing. With Ley taking authoring credit, an instalment titled “A Station in Space” described von Braun’s ideas about a space station, supplemented by lavish illustrations by famed space artist Chesley Bonestell. The series was a sensation and provided an optimistic and convincing story of a space exploration future that seemed inevitable.Central to the article was a wheel-shaped space station designed by von Braun but identical in many critical details to (Slovenian rocket engineer Herman) Potocnik’s, though more than twice as big. Von Braun’s station would be 76 metresin diameter, house 80 crewmen, use solar power collectors along the rim, rotate at 3 rpm to produce artificial gravity … and be made of rubber.That’s right. America’s greatest rocket scientist proposed a 76-metre, triple-decked, solar-powered space station, and it would be the equivalent of a giant space-borne inner tube, made of soft, inflatable material, specifically reinforced nylon fabric. This material made sense, because even with von Braun’s ever-larger rockets, and certainly with anything foreseeable in 1951-52, the station would have to be launched in small, light sections and assembled in orbit. Launching metallic segments of a 76-metre wheel in huge, macaroni-shaped sections would have been daunting and expensive, but sending up much smaller and lighter payloads consisting of a folded cloth section of the wheel, which would be inflated and then connected into a complete circle, made more sense.While von Braun saw a space station as just one component of his larger space exploration infrastructure that would culminate in the Mars Project scenario, he was careful to include a strong science instrumentation package. He was an engineer, yes, but also a scientist, an explorer … and a savvy politico.Article Continued BelowA scene from Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film, 2001: A Space Odyssey. The movie gave a big boost to the image of a centrifugal wheel used in a space station. (The Associated Press) The Collier’s articles discussed onboard science labs that would contain “powerful telescopes attached to large optical screens, radarscopes and cameras to keep under constant inspection every ocean, continent, country, and city.” Not only would this provide good science and reap benefits fitting the $4-billion (U.S.) investment (von Braun the politician again), but would, via continuous observation in a 1,722-kilometre-high polar orbit, make it “impossible for any nation to hide warlike preparations for any length of time …” (von Braun the military pragmatist). The station had something for everyone — especially an American defence establishment nervous about the activities of the Soviet Union.Von Braun’s expansive prose went further: “Within the next 10 to 15 years, the Earth will have a new companion in the skies.” He continued, speaking of its utility: “A trip to the moon itself will be just a step, as scientists reckon distance in space.” Of additional science: “There will be a space observatory, a small structure some distance away from the main satellite, housing telescopic cameras.” This was to prevent the motion of crewmen walking about his inflatable space station disturbing the sensitive telescope.In a final note about military utility, von Braun added: “There will also be another possible use for the space station — and a most terrifying one …” And he went on to describe its utility for dropping nuclear bombs on enemy cities from space.