Where you live in Ontario could determine your risk of a heart attack, study finds

Nijaz Hodzic, 55, discovered he was close to having a heart attack about a week ago.After experiencing chest pain in the middle of February, and delaying a trip to the doctor for a few weeks, he was advised to undergo more tests. Hodzic, who lives in Toronto, ended up in the office of Dr. Jack Tu, a senior scientist at the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences and Sunnybrook’s Schulich Heart Centre, who discovered Hodzic’s right coronary artery was almost completely blocked.“It was almost non-functional,” Hodzic said. “Another 5 per cent and that would be a very bad heart attack, they told me.”Where one lives in Ontario could determine one’s risk of a heart attack or stroke, or dying of cardiovascular disease, according to a new study conducted by the Cardiovascular Health in Ambulatory Care Research Team. Researchers examined data for 5.5 million adults with no previous cardiovascular disease in Ontario between 40 and 79 years of age as of Jan. 1, 2008. They looked for heart attacks, strokes or cardiovascular-related deaths over five years.Hodzic’s blockage was removed on March 27 and he is now home, recovering.Article Continued Below“Everything happened very fast and everything was very organized,” he said. “I didn’t do anything.”Hodzic avoided a major cardiac event, which the study defines as “hospital admission due to myocardial infarction or stroke, or cardiovascular-related death,” but had he lived somewhere else with less access to basic and advanced preventative health care, his story might have ended differently. “Our data suggests both basic and advanced preventative care contribute to the lower rates of cardiac events seen in the Toronto area,” Tu said.