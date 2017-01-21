White House press corps should adopt a talk to all of us or none of us policy: James

Politicians and the press have always been strange bedfellows.Theirs is a love-hate, symbiotic relationship that often lands both sides on the garbage heap of public opinion. Wind direction often determines which side is most despised on a particular day.So when Donald Trump acted in character and blasted and bullied CNN reporter Jim Acosta at the president-elect’s first news conference in months, cheers and jeers rang out.“Fake news” proprietors hailed Trump. They were ecstatic at the misappropriation of the term to describe CNN, and by so doing, soil the industry pool by diminishing one of its leaders.Real journalists shook their heads in disgust. Yet, not enough are prepared to do more than tut-tut. Most are partners in an era marked by conflicted, scared, gutless journalists about to be run over by a tide of propagandist institutions.Article Continued BelowAfraid that they will be bypassed totally by social media, YouTube channels and own-source news production outfits, journalists look the other way instead of fighting for freedoms long established and taken for granted.When politicians like Trump show clear disdain and rejection of a particular journalist or news outlet, the others don’t rally; they step over the targeted colleagues like crabs in a barrel. “Over here, Mr. Trump, choose me, sir. Toss me a bone, thank you. Good guy.”Torontonians who shake their heads at Trump’s intimidating stance toward a legitimate news network forget that we had much the same dynamic at Toronto City Hall under the Rob Ford regime.