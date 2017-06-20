White House press secretary Sean Spicer expected to take a less public role, AP sources say

WASHINGTON—White House press secretary Sean Spicer is seeking to take on a more strategic role that would give him a limited presence in the daily press briefings that have made him a prominent face of the Trump administration.A senior administration official and three people familiar with the potential changes said Monday that Spicer has discussed taking a more senior communications role at the White House. The three people said he has reached out to possible successors at the podium and as communications director. The people spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal deliberations before a final decision is made.“We have sought input from many people as we look to expand our communications operation. As he did in the beginning, Sean Spicer is managing both the communications and press office,” said Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a deputy White House press secretary. She declined further comment on the potential changes.Read more: Spicer just said Trump knows what ‘covfefe’ meansArticle Continued BelowMelissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer jumps out of the bushes on SNLTrump didn’t let Sean Spicer meet Pope out of ‘sheer meanness’Discussions about overhauling the White House communications office have been ongoing for several weeks, according to the senior administration official. Spicer’s preference is to step away from the press briefings entirely, though other configurations have also been discussed.