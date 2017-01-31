Who is Alexandre Bissonnette, the suspect at the centre of the Quebec shooting attack?

As people across the country mourn in the wake of a shooting at a Quebec mosque, questions remain surrounding the motivations of the 27-year-old terror suspect, described as an introvert by some and a far-right fanatic by others.Alexandre Bissonnette, the sole suspect in Sunday’s attack at the Centre Culturel Islamique Québec, has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.A court clerk initially identified Bissonnette as one of two suspects arrested on Sunday evening. By Monday afternoon, it was confirmed that Bissonnette was the only suspect.Read the latest news on the Quebec mosque shootingBissonnette lived on rue du Tracel in the suburban neighbourhood of Cap-Rouge, a 15-minute drive from the mosque where Sunday’s shooting occurred.Article Continued BelowOn Monday evening, the Université Laval confirmed that Bissonnette studied in the faculty of social sciences. The school is offering psychological support to students and faculty affected by the shooting.While some details about Bissonnette have trickled out from schoolmates and acquaintances, little is known about the man’s life outside online likes and alleged comments.Bissonnette participated in both the Sainte-Foy and Université Laval chess clubs with his twin brother, said professor Jean Sevigny, who knew both Bissonnette and his brother through the club.Alexandre Bissonnette is escorted to a van after appearing in court for the deadly shooting at a mosque. (Jacques Boissinot)