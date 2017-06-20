Who serves as Trump-whisperer to Justin Trudeau? Brian Mulroney, of course!

Brian Mulroney was quite prepared to discuss what is likely a Canadian political precedent, one in which he plays a starring role, but first he had to correct the question.Specifically, he was asked whether he could cite a precedent in which a former prime minister was used by a government of a different political stripe as an unofficial trade and U.S. emissary, using his or her “experience, expertise, and, I suppose, stature.”“What do you mean, you suppose?’’ Mulroney interjected with a familiar baritone laugh. “You can delete that from the record.”So, yes, Mulroney is clearly relishing a role conferred on him by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as Canada’s unofficial Trump-whisperer.Since earlier this spring, Mulroney has been offering Liberals advice privately and publicly on their upcoming NAFTA renegotiation and been helping them navigate the narrows, whirlpools and white water rapids which come with dealing with the Donald Trump administration.Article Continued BelowTrudeau has quite smartly used the former Progressive Conservative PM’s experience from negotiating the original bilateral trade deal and his friendship with Trump and his Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.Mulroney has also ramped up his public profile, most recently pronouncing on trade and U.S. relations in a speech at the Canada 2020 conference in Ottawa, a liberal think tank.The unlikely Trudeau-Mulroney alliance on these issues also breaks with longstanding Canadian traditions.