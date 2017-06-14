Who was James T. Hodgkinson, the man identified as the GOP baseball practice shooter?

WASHINGTON—The man suspected of firing dozens of rounds into an Alexandria, Va., baseball field Wednesday morning has been identified by federal law enforcement officials as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Ill. A Facebook page belonging to a person with the same name includes pictures of Democratic presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders, and rhetoric against U.S. President Donald Trump, including a post that reads: “Trump is a Traitor. Trump Has Destroyed Our Democracy. It’s Time to Destroy Trump & Co.”Hodgkinson was among those taken to a hospital Wednesday, and President Trump announced that he had died from “his injuries.”Trump spoke from the Diplomatic Room of the White House about what he termed a “very, very, very brutal assault.”Charles Orear, 50, a restaurant manager from St. Louis, said in an interview Wednesday that he became friendly with Hodgkinson during their work together in Iowa on Sanders’s presidential campaign. Orear said Hodgkinson was a passionate progressive and showed no signs of violence or malice toward others.Article Continued Below“You’ve got to be kidding me,” Orear said when told by phone about the shooting. James Hodgkinson protests in downtown Belleville, Ill., in an April 17, 2012 file photo. A Facebook profile belonging to someone of the same name living in Belleville is filled with posts and photos criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump and Republicans. (Derik Holtmann / The Associated Press file photo) Orear described Hodgkinson as a “quiet guy” who was “very mellow, very reserved” when they stayed overnight at the home of a Sanders supporter in Rock Island, Ill., after canvassing for the Vermont senator.“He was this union tradesman, pretty stocky, and we stayed up talking politics,” he said. “He was more on the really progressive side of things.”