Why 2016 was not a complete washout for anti-racism: Paradkar

You could say 2016 was the year racism came unshackled, when hate groups crawled out of the woodwork, right arms extended in salute, when white policemen killed black men with little provocation, when it became okay to demonize Muslims and Mexicans and dehumanize gays and women. You could say 2016 dealt a brutal blow to social equality.Or, you could look at the bright side.Exposure to evil might well create the urgency for the reasonable people on the left and right to find common ground to converse on.Perhaps the left will ease up on what I call micro shaming, or labelling every social transgression of a tightly defined behavioural boundary as racism.Perhaps the right will realize that micro aggressions are a slippery slope, the gateway behaviour to rationalizing racism on a larger scale.Article Continued BelowPerhaps I’m in a fool’s paradise. But without hope there can be no possibility of change. With that in mind, here are events that occurred in North America, often enabled by those in power, that moved the conversation on race forward in 2016.Inquiry for Indigenous womenThe Canadian government launched an independent national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in December 2015. In August this year, it revealed details including the inquiry mandate and who will lead it. That led to consternation, yes, because the inquiry is not empowered to investigate policing failings that were at the heart of the problem. The hope, however, is that the inquiry will make recommendations that will bring a measure of equality to how crime is experienced and resolved among indigenous people.

