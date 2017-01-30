Why black-on-black crime continues to be a thing: Paradkar

Every time the issue of police brutality against blacks comes up the question of black-on-black crime looms like a brick wall against which to bang your head. Even when black people harm other blacks, they do so for the same depraved reasons as do criminals of other races, NOT for being black. This fundamental difference between violence inflicted by police and by other blacks is the root of racial discontent and fear. That should be the end of the argument, but the idea of black-on-black crime as a legitimate issue is so insidiously ingrained in people’s psyches that it leaves them with a bad case of chronic supremacy.Unpack the term and it leads to the suggestion — and even belief — that blacks are more prone to criminality and violence, that if they want change, they must change, and that, really, they have only themselves to blame.This kind of victim-shaming has many shortcomings, but a couple stick out: Article Continued Below1) It has no basis in fact, i.e. it doesn’t exist.Are there more black criminals than others, as a percentage of the population? No, say criminologists. As with any community, the vast majority of people are law-abiding. “We also know that most pedophiles are white. Does that mean that every time there’s a case of such a crime that all white males deserve to be stereotyped, and stopped and searched?” University of Toronto criminologist Scott Wortley had asked the Star, back in 2002.