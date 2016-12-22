Why divvying up health care bills is politically toxic: Cohn

Health care keeps us alive. But Canadians are dead to the debate about who pays for what — Ottawa or the provinces.The bleating and blustering of our politicians, haggling and haranguing in public, is as unfathomable as fiscal federalism itself.There is only one taxpayer funding health care. Patients lack the patience to keep score of how politicians score political points when divvying up $37.2 billion in transfers from Ottawa.No one believes politicians, or their pointy-headed advisers. Because where you stand depends on where you sit — and flit — on fiscal federalism.In opposition, Justin Trudeau implied he would bump up federal transfers in a new era of federal-provincial harmony. Now as PM, Trudeau is nostalgic for the old Conservative formula limiting increases to 3 per cent annually.Article Continued BelowBut the role reversal goes further. Trudeau’s governing Liberals haven’t just traded places with the Conservatives in the House of Commons; they have also transplanted much of Ontario’s brain trust from Queen’s Park to Parliament Hill.More than a game of passing the buck, it’s musical chairs. You can see why the tall foreheads seem to be talking through their hats with a straight face:Gerald Butts, Trudeau’s principal secretary, held the same post for former premier Dalton McGuinty, clamouring for greater fiscal fairness from the federal government to prevent a crippling blow to Ontario’s future finances. Now he’s gone from provincial soothsayer to federal naysayer.

