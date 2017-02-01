Why even let em in? Understanding the nationalist world view of Trumps right-hand man

WASHINTON—In November 2015, Stephen Bannon — then the executive chairman of Breitbart News — was hosting a satellite radio show. His guest was Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke, who opposed President Barack Obama’s plan to resettle some Syrian refugees in the United States.“We need to put a stop on refugees until we can vet,” Zinke said.Bannon cut him off.“Why even let ’em in?” he asked.Bannon said that vetting refugees from Muslim-majority countries would cost money and time. “Can’t that money be used in the United States?” he said. “Should we just take a pause and a hiatus for a number of years on any influx from that area of the world?”Article Continued BelowRead the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpIn the years before Bannon grabbed the world’s attention as U.S. President Donald Trump’s chief White House strategist, he was developing and articulating a fiery populist vision for remaking the United States and its role in the world.Bannon’s past statements, aired primarily on Breitbart and other conservative platforms, serve as a road map for the controversial agenda that has roiled Washington and shaken the global order during Trump’s first two weeks in office.