Why Kevin OLeary says hes the right man to lead Canada

OTTAWA—He's a household name in Canada and the U.S., and Kevin O'Leary intends to use audiences in both to convince Canadians he's the right man to lead this country.Millions of Americans watch his reality TV show Shark Tank each week, making him a household name in a country that's overhauling all of its international relationships, O'Leary said in a wide-ranging interview with The Canadian Press.Case in point: on Tuesday, O'Leary met Conservative MPs, and later glad-handed with party members whose support he needs to become leader; this morning, he was planning to be on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange for the opening bell.Article Continued BelowHe said he would be talking up the Canadian economy and trade in a way the current Liberal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has failed to do in the weeks since U.S. President Donald Trump was elected.