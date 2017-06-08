The minimum wage is rising and teachers are getting raises. Even senior civil servants are finally unfrozen.Not your lowly, low-paid, local MPP.Pity our poor provincial parliamentarians. While everyone else is cashing in, politicians at Queen’s Park are still frozen out. Have been since 2003, off and on. They were zapped until 2005, then again in 2009, and will be until 2019.That’s more than a decade in the deep freeze.Don’t cry for me, MPPs insist. Politicians don’t ask for pity in public, because wearing a hair shirt is part of their job description.Article Continued BelowBut there is no glory in penury — not when the public is oblivious to your perennial martyrdom.Any idea what MPPs earn? Try this quiz at home to see if you can guess their annual take-home pay:A. $172,700;