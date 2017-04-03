Why parents dreading legal weed should consider chilling out: Teitel

The annual worldwide celebration of marijuana smoking, a.k.a. 4/20, has always struck me as a little bit awkward. This is because the day on which it falls and from which it gets its name — April 20 —{+ }also happens to be the birthday of Adolf Hitler, a man whose memory (for most) does not inspire the kind of good vibes one hopes to achieve at a weed festival. Hitler, as a 4/20 reveller might put it, was not a chill dude. The federal Liberal party, on the other hand, is doing its best to prove that it’s packed full of chill dudes and of course, dudettes. (It’s 2017, after all.)Last month, amid criticism that they lack progressive chops, the Libs announced plans to table legislation that may very well give Canada a brand new, Hitler-free 4/20 all its own. To be more specific, if things go as planned for Trudeau’s Liberals, marijuana will be officially legal in the great white north on July 1, 2018. Goodbye 4/20. Hello Cannabis Day. I mean Canada Day.Read more:Cannabis Day is coming soon. What’s next for pot plans in Ontario?Article Continued BelowPot producers lobby Ottawa for branding rightsFor the Liberals, so much depends on pot legalizationThe fireworks will be so trippy, the hamburgers so juicy, and the parents of teenagers: so un-chill.