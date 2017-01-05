Why part of TTCs St. Patrick station is still sealed off after 1975 murder

It’s been 42 years but the Peters’ family still can’t bring themselves to exit the subway at St. Patrick station. In 1975, 16-year-old Mariam Peters, was brutally murdered in the station’s darkened passageways.Mariam, a Grade 11 student at A. Y. Jackson Secondary School, was leaving St. Patrick station on Nov. 7, 1975 around 8 p.m. to visit her sick grandfather at Mount Sinai Hospital when she was stabbed 16 times. Police found her on the escalator and she died four days later from her injuries.“I’m a father of four girls. None of my girls, none of my family get off at the St. Patrick station. A lot of it due to the memory,” Jeffrey Peters, who was 13 at the time of his sister’s murder, said. “I have one daughter who went to school just south of the Mount Sinai Hospital. She would get off at a different subway stop and walk many blocks to go to school every day in order to avoid that subway station.”Following Mariam’s death, the Peters’ family, especially Mariam’s mother Merle Peters, were vocal in their push for the installation of closed circuit television scanners to watch the deserted parts of the subway stations.Mariam Peters, 16, was stabbed 16 times at St. Patrick station on Nov. 7 1975. (Star Archives) Article Continued Below“When I went down to that subway, I was choked. I had a feeling I was trapped in a dungeon,” Merle, who was unavailable for comment for this story told the Star in a 1976 interview, after returning to the spot of her daughter’s attack. “There was nowhere I could get help from. I can see that when Mariam was attacked, she did not have a chance, especially at St. Patrick. In the subway, it was like being cut off from the world.”But a joint TTC-Metro police study ruled out closed-circuit TV on the grounds of cost. Officials said installation would cost $1.5 million and salaries would be required for 50 to 150 additional employees. Instead, the TTC adopted $302,000 in other security measures.Modern-day CCTV cameras started getting installed in the late eighties and cameras have been added on the Yonge-University line subway cars. But the Bloor Danforth line subway cars have yet to be equipped with cameras as “it would be costly and they are eventually to be replaced,” according to Stuart Green, senior communications specialist for the TTC. CCTV cameras will be added when the cars are upgraded to the latest model, the Toronto Rocket.Jeffrey said the fact that technology available for so long is still not fully installed is “unconscionable.”

