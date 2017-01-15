Why Siri should sound like a cantankerous old white guy: Teitel

If you phoned up Gloria Steinem, Roxane Gay, or any other famous feminist today and asked them to name the most pressing problem facing womankind, they might mention income equality, barriers to abortion access, racism, or a poster child for all of the above: U.S. president-elect, Donald J. Trump.What they probably wouldn’t mention and yet, what they ought to mention are robots. Specifically, the artificially intelligent, “helping” robot devices that today inhabit our purses, pockets and sometimes kitchens and living-rooms. More specifically, their voices. It’s those voices that have as much to do with gender inequality as any of the challenges listed above.No, this is not some crazy theory I came up with after watching too much Westworld.It’s a conclusion I arrived at after talking to Johna Paolino, a designer of web applications who specializes in user experience (that’s industry lingo for how consumers interact with their technology.)Paolino, like a lot of people in the tech world, has a penchant for the latest gadgets. Two of those gadgets include the Amazon Echo and Google Home, pint sized robots you can command with none other than the sound of your own voice, to order a pizza, play a Beethoven overture, give you a traffic update, and probably someday soon: launch a nuclear warhead. (Just kidding).Article Continued BelowAnd like Siri — Apple’s famous AI program that was launched in 2011— the default voice setting on these devices is explicitly female. To be more specific, they sound predominantly like young, North American women. Amazon Echo even bears a name that belongs to thousands of young North American mall-roaming women: “Alexa.”This irked Paolino a little bit — not just the gender part and the name part — but the unsavoury optics that these factors produced when she brought the device home.Paolino wrote about this experience recently in a column for Medium’s tech page, the Google-affiliated Startup Grind. What she found particularly agitating was listening to her boyfriend bark commands at Echo’s little black cylinder: “Alexa, turn off the lights. Alexa, set my alarm for 8 a.m.”

