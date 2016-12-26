Why these 4 cabinet picks could blow up in Trumps face

WASHINGTON—With a 52-to-48 Senate majority next month, Republicans will have power in numbers. But a handful of independent-minded GOP senators could arguably have even more power.Just three Republicans could derail some of Donald Trump’s critical Cabinet-level nominations, which need to be approved by a 51-vote majority of the U.S. Senate. (After Senate Democrats got rid of the filibuster in 2013 for nominations like these, they essentially took away their ability to block Trump’s nominations, because a filibuster would have essentially translated into a 60-vote confirmation requirement.)History suggests it’s very rare for senators from the president’s own party to block his Cabinet appointments. But it is a possibility for several of Trump’s picks.Here are four of Trump’s nominations that could draw support from most Republicans—but resistance from a critical few:Rex Tillerson: Secretary of stateArticle Continued BelowExxonMobil CEO and chairman Rex W. Tillerson is Trump's pick to lead the State Department. (Jon Gambrell/AP) The background: The ExxonMobil chief executive was an unorthodox pick for the nation’s top diplomatic job, one that The Washington Post reported came at the last minute via an offhand recommendation from a pair of high-profile former Bush administration officials (whose firm happens to work with ExxonMobil.)Why it could blow up:Tillerson has extensive business ties to Russia and, specifically, to President Vladimir Putin. The two worked together to seal energy and drilling deals in the face of U.S. sanctions against Russia, and Tillerson even accepted an award from Moscow. German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung reported that Tillerson also ran a U.S.-Russian oil firm in the Bahamas, a tax haven (and reminiscent of the offshoring Trump has said he wants to crack down on.)Watchdogs say it’s problematic for any secretary of state to have such close financial and personal ties to any country, but the fact that it’s Russia only heightens bipartisan concern in Washington that Trump is too friendly toward a nation that a decisive majority of U.S. political and intelligence leaders believe is more of a foe.

