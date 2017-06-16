Why this MPs words should be etched in marble: Delacourt

Arnold Chan, the member of Parliament for Scarborough-Agincourt, has had a significant week.Chan turned 50 last weekend, introduced gun-control legislation on Monday and, in a powerful, 20-minute speech, forced the House of Commons to take a good, hard look at itself.With his wife, parents and brother looking down from the spectators’ seats in the chamber, Chan stood and asked his fellow MPs to “to treat this institution honourably.” A couple of ways to do that, Chan suggested, would be to throw out the “canned talking points” and for MPs to spend more time actually listening to each other.“We can disagree strongly, and in fact we should. That is what democracy is about. However, we should not just use the formulaic talking points. It does not elevate this place. It does not give Canadians confidence in what democracy truly means,” Chan said.Article Continued BelowListening may be more important than talking, he said.“That is when democracy really happens. That is the challenge that is going on around the world right now. No one is listening. Everyone is just talking at once. We have to listen to each other.”He summed up his words, and the purpose of them, this way: “My advice is simple. We should use our heads, but follow our hearts. It is as simple as that.”