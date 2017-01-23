Why Trump will find it hard to achieve his economic plans

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump’s economic plans are nothing if not ambitious: Annual growth of 4 per cent — or more. A diminished trade gap. The creation of 25 million jobs over 10 years, including the return of good-paying factory positions.It all adds up to an immense challenge, one that Trump aims to achieve mostly by cutting taxes, loosening regulations, boosting infrastructure spending and renegotiating or withdrawing from trade deals. At the top of his agenda: Pulling out of the 12-nation Pacific trade agreement and rewriting the North American Free Trade Agreement to better serve the United States.Yet to come anywhere near his goals, economists say Trump would have to surmount at least a handful of major hurdles that have long defied solutions.Read more:Meeting with business leaders, Trump again threatens ‘substantial border tax’ on manufacturing outside the U.S.Article Continued BelowTrump signs notice to withdraw from Trans-Pacific PartnershipNew trade relationship with U.S. may be outside NAFTA framework: AmbassadorHe may yet succeed. But he faces deep-rooted obstacles that have bedevilled presidents from both parties for years.